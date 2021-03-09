Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,906 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,469,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,738,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $241.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.35 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $323.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.32, for a total value of $9,892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.52, for a total value of $1,718,567.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 879,303 shares of company stock valued at $244,173,932. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.11.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

