Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 73,238 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,341,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,490 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPX stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.