Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1,801.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,464 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

NYSE F opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of -306.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

