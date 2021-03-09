Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 17,907 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 482.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Royal Gold comprises approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 48.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 27.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 75.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.83.

Shares of RGLD opened at $104.74 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

