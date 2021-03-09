Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 6,026 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

A opened at $116.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. MKM Partners began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

