Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 7,551 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 213.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,201,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its position in Tractor Supply by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 163,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.28.

TSCO stock opened at $155.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.49. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $173.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

