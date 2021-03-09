Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 8,911 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 146.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $112.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

