Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 89,792 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 724.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGNA. Barrington Research upped their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

