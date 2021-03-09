Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

CLR stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

