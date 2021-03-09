Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. Truist Financial makes up 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

