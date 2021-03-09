Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in WestRock by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WestRock by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 667,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in WestRock by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,570,000 after purchasing an additional 491,923 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

