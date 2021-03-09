Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $211.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.51 and a 200-day moving average of $170.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

