Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 161,908 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,908 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

