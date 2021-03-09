Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 30,743 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,743 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

