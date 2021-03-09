Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 62,277 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.68 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

