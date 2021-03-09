Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 9,390 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $152.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

