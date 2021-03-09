Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $253.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.83. The firm has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

