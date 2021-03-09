Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $211.59 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

