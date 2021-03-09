Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 222.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,177 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

