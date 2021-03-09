Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.35 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,135 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 235,469 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

