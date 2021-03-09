Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.36 Million Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLGX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in CoreLogic by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

