Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 161,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Shares of PINS opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $4,855,623.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,623.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,572,725 shares of company stock worth $116,048,931.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

