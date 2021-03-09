Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $31.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

