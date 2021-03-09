Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.58 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 552.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.74.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $204.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.99 and a 200-day moving average of $228.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of -173.14 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

