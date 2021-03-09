Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.97 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

LKQ opened at $41.96 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.