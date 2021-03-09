Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $3.18 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 132.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $145.44 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $166.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.