Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.15% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANF opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $29.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANF. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

