Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.34 Million in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

NVRO stock opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. Truist boosted their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

