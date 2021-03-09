Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.42 Million in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 68.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ares Management by 120.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 773,904 shares of company stock valued at $38,069,644 over the last 90 days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARES opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

