Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.60 Million in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 48,347 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $55.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

