Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.72 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 597.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 174,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,847,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 24,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

LMT opened at $340.43 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.24 and its 200-day moving average is $363.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

