Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.15 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. American International Group comprises about 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $48.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

