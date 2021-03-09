Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.25 Million in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Franco-Nevada makes up 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.36.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $109.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

