Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.41 Million in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. United Airlines accounts for about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Raymond James raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.