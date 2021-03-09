Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,819 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth about $256,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

