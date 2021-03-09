Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 169,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Glu Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of GLUU opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

