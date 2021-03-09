Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,845,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,556,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $162.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.24. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

