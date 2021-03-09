Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

GOOS opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

