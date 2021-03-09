Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $721,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders have sold a total of 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $141.14 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

