Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. General Dynamics comprises 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,803,000 after acquiring an additional 351,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

NYSE:GD opened at $170.52 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

