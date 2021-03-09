Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 87,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

AOS stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock worth $910,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

