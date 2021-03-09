Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,908 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 15.3% during the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,554,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,379,000 after purchasing an additional 221,745 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. KeyCorp began coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

