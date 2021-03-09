Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Inphi makes up approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPHI opened at $150.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -116.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.38.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

