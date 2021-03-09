Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

NYSE:TRU opened at $87.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.03. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at $563,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,296 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.