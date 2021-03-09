Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 142,045 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 751.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the period. Slack Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Slack Technologies stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.74 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WORK shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,968.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,011 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.