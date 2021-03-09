Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 16,542 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 221.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.04 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $91.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

