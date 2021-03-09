Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Varian Medical Systems makes up approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,985 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $172,648,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 977,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 553,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,052,000 after acquiring an additional 84,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $137,600,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VAR. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR opened at $175.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.