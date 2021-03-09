Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,888 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $288.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

