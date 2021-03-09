Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 19,109 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,109 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $33.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

