Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 937 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Avalara accounts for about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Avalara by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Avalara by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Avalara by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 717,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,917,076.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $1,915,514.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,781 shares of company stock valued at $14,721,662. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average is $153.43.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

